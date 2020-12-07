Paysafe to go public via merger with Bill Foley-backed SPAC

Dec 7 (Reuters) - A blank-check acquisition firm backed by veteran investor Bill Foley said on Monday it had agreed to merge with payments platform Paysafe Group Holdings Ltd, valuing the company at around $9 billion, including debt.

Paysafe’s merger with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II will result in the London-based company listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PSFE”. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)