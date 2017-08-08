CORRECTED-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings

(Changes currency in second and third paragraphs to dollars from pounds)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Payments processing company Paysafe Group said adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.

The company, which offers pre-paid cashcards and online wallets that are popular among online gambling customers, said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $169.2 million for the period ended June 30.

Revenue also rose to $538.7 million for the period, compared with $486.7 million last year.

Paysafe has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners, the latest in a string of deals in the sector. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds)