FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 23, 2018 / 7:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Paytm says consumer data safe after founder's personal data stolen

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - India’s top digital payments company Paytm said on Tuesday its consumer data was safe after police arrested three people, including the company’s spokeswoman, over allegations they tried to blackmail its founder and extort nearly $3 million by threatening to leak personal data.

“This is a case of personal data theft of Vijay Shekhar Sharma, where three arrests were made yesterday,” the company said in a statement. “Paytm would like to reiterate that all our consumer data is protected with the highest & most impenetrable levels of security.”

The company said it would not comment further, pending the police investigation. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.