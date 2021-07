NEW DELHI, July 5 (Reuters) - One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Indian payments firm Paytm, will file a draft prospectus as early as July 12 for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that seeks to raise $2.3 billion, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI and Scott Murdoch in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)