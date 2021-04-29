PBF Energy posts smaller loss as vaccine rollout drives fuel demand

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc said on Thursday its adjusted loss narrowed for the three months ended March from the previous quarter, as the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccines helped drive a recovery in fuel demand and economic growth.

Consumption of fuel has ticked up in recent months as more people traveled following the easing of government-imposed restrictions and as vaccination programs picked up steam.

“We ran higher in March than we did in January, and that reflects more favorable market conditions as the progressive vaccine rollout lead to improving demand,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Nimbley said.

PBF said it expects to run its refineries at a higher rate in the current quarter, another sign of improving demand.

Total crude oil and feedstock throughput in the first quarter was 67.1 million barrels, up from 62.3 million barrels in the fourth quarter.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based refiner said adjusted loss narrowed to $315.5 million, or $2.61 per share, in the reported quarter ended March 31, from $547.4 million, or $4.53, in the previous quarter.