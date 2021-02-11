PBF raises fresh concerns over fuel demand, posts bigger-than-expected quarterly loss

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hit by uneven demand for fuel due to COVID-19 restrictions and lower refining margin.

“PBF’s fourth-quarter, and full-year, results reflect the continuing headwinds brought on by the global pandemic and attendant demand destruction for our products,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Nimbley said.

He added that although there are some signs of improvement, “we expect demand to remain depressed until vaccine distribution is improved, so that everyone can return to their normal routines.”

A resurgence of coronavirus cases across the world has complicated an uneven recovery in consumption for liquid fuels that is estimated to have fallen by 9 million barrels per day in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. refining margins were below $10 - the threshold above which most refiners make money - for the majority of the fourth quarter of 2020.

PBF also said it expects refining capital expenditures to be about $150 million for the first six months of 2021. It aims to reduce operating expenses across the company by $200 million to $225 million annually.

It expects near-term throughput for the company’s refining system to be between 675,000 barrel per day and 725,000 bpd.

Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput in the quarter was 62.3 million bpd, down from 65 million bpd in the third quarter.

On a sequential basis, gross refining margin, excluding special items, declined 68.5% to 60.8 million.

The company’s adjusted loss widened to $547.4 million, or $4.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $346.6 million, or $2.87 per share, in the third quarter.

Analysts were expecting a loss of $3.17 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

PBF also said it completed its East Coast refining reconfiguration and is continuing strategic review of its portfolio.