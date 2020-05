SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - -- Source link: (here)

— The People’s Bank of China could potentially cut money market rates and medium-term rates in May, and possibly lower banks’ reserve requirement ratios again targeting certain sectors, according to a report in the China Securities Journal.

— Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill)