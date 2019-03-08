7th Circuit adopts ‘potential threat’ standard in toxic dust lawsuit against SPX

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a Wisconsin couple’s lawsuit against SPX Corporation over PCBs allegedly released in dust when the company demolished an abandoned factory in 2015.

Deciding a question of first impression for the circuit, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the district court set too high a standard for William and Nancy Liebhart by requiring them to show an actual or “imminent threat” to their health from PCB exposure.

