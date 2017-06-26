FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S., Colorado sue PDC Energy over alleged Clean Air Act violations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 2 months ago

U.S., Colorado sue PDC Energy over alleged Clean Air Act violations

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The Trump administration and the state of Colorado on Monday filed a civil complaint in federal court against PDC Energy Inc alleging violations of the Clean Air Act.

In the complaint, the U.S. Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency and the state alleged there had been unlawful emissions of volatile organic compounds from storage tanks that are or had been part of a PDC oil and natural gas production system in the state.

The Justice Department said the complaint sought injunctive relief and the assessment of civil penalties. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.