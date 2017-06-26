FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 6:40 PM / 2 months ago

U.S., Colorado sue PDC Energy, claiming Clean Air Act violations

Tim Ahmann and Dan Whitcomb

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration and the state of Colorado on Monday sued PDC Energy Inc on Monday, claiming the company violated the federal Clean Air Act by allowing unlawful emissions from storage tanks.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Colorado by the Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and the state, seeks civil penalties as well as a court order barring the damaging release of so-called volatile organic compounds.

Representatives for PDC Energy, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, could not be reached immediately for comment on the litigation.

"Violating emissions standards endangers public health and can give violators an unfair advantage in the marketplace," Jeffrey Wood, acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division, said in a written statement.

"The United States will pursue all appropriate remedies against entities that violate our nation’s clean air laws,” Wood said.

According to the complaint, PDC has repeatedly violated clean air regulations intended to address the release of volatile organic compounds at 86 storage tanks it owns or operates in Colorado.

