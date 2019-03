March 7 (Reuters) - Kimmeridge Energy Management Co said it plans to nominate three candidates to PDC Energy Inc’s board, as it seeks to cut costs and boost shareholder returns at the Denver-based oil and gas producer.

Kimmeridge, which owns about 5.1 percent of PDC’s shares, announced its stake last month. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)