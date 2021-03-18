Coal miner Peabody's CEO Kellow to step down

FILE PHOTO: Glenn Kellow, president and CEO of U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp., attends the listing ceremony for his company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow would be leaving the company at the end of August, as part of a planned succession process.

Kellow, who joined the company in 2013 and was appointed president and CEO in 2015, will continue in his current role until a successor is appointed, Peabody said.

During Kellow's leadership, Peabody filed for bankruptcy protection in April 2016 after a sharp drop in coal prices left it unable to service its debt of around $10.1 billion. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2017. (reut.rs/3cPXSGs)

“Glenn led the company through very difficult times and has put in place a strong team moving forward,” Non-executive Chairman Bob Malone said in a statement.