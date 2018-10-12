Peabody Energy to shut parts of Queensland mine after fire

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Coal miner Peabody Energy said on Thursday it intends to permanently seal the area where high methane levels have been concentrated after it reported fire in parts of its North Goonyella mine in Australia’s Queensland last month.

The company said three of the mine’s five openings remain temporarily sealed to reduce air flow into the mine and issued force majeure notices to coal customers and vendors.

The coal miner expects the fire to have financial impacts to future periods and intends to provide an account of the financial and other impacts in its third-quarter earnings report. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)