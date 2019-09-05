CORRECTED-Peabody expects third quarter to be hit by lower demand, prices

(Corrects to Thursday from Monday in paragraph 1)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Coal producer Peabody Energy Corp said on Thursday it expected third-quarter earnings to be lower than the second quarter due to lower demand and prices as well as a delay in ramping up production at its Queensland mine in Australia.

The company confirmed its full-year forecasts, but warned that recent trends suggest capital expenditure and seaborne coal volumes are likely to come in at the lower end of its annual target range. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)