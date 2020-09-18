Pearson overcomes investor ire to hire new CEO with big pay packet

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders in educational publisher Pearson sanctioned the appointment of former Disney executive Andy Bird as CEO on Friday, accepting the need to pay a multi-million pound pay packet to secure his services.

The British company had to get the backing of shareholders to offer Bird a co-investment opportunity worth up to $9.3 million, a move it said was necessary to secure a “rare” talent whose experience fitted with Pearson’s requirements.

Of votes cast, 67% backed the move. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)