UPDATE 2-Arco, Cogna eye Pearson's Brazilian learning business - report

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian education companies Arco Platform Ltd and Cogna Educacao SA are interested in acquiring Pearson PLC’s Brazilian learning business, Valor Economico reported, without citing how it got the information.

Pearson acquired the learning business from Brazilian private education group SEB ten years ago for 888 million reais ($163 million).

Pearson declined to comment on “market speculation,” according to a written response. Arco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cogna said in a securities filing it was constantly evaluating strategic acquisition opportunities.