Feb 21 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson Plc has entered into a 500 million pounds ($651.70 million) pension insurance deal with Legal & General Group Plc, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Pearson will reveal the buy-in deal with L&G on Friday, the report bit.ly/2E0XqnB said.

Pearson declined to comment. L&G did not respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds)