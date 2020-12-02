Pearson appoints UK diplomat as strategy head to build consumer ties

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The new boss of Pearson has appointed a British diplomat with links to the United States as head of strategy to further develop its focus on selling educational materials to students directly.

Andy Bird, Pearson CEO since Oct. 19, said Mike Howells will become the British company’s chief strategy officer to strengthen its relationships with learning institutions.

The world’s biggest education group provides everything from assessments, courseware and online learning to schools, universities, professional bodies and governments.

In recent years it has been convulsed by the switch to online services after students stopped buying expensive textbooks and sought second hand books or digital courseware instead, particularly in the United States.

It is now seeking to build direct ties with consumers. Where previously it sold its courseware via third parties such as university shops, it now provides digital courseware directly to students and wants to develop that relationship further.

Pearson said Howell had a history of building partnerships in his role as Britain’s general consul in Los Angeles where he promoted trade, tech, investment and educational ties between the UK and certain states in the United States.

While Pearson struggled over the last five years to adapt to a new digital market, reporting multiple profit warnings, the steps it took to invest in online services have put it in a stronger position than many during the pandemic.

Its shares are up 30% in the last six months, while the FTSE 100 Index is up 3%.