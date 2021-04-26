Demand for online learning boosts Pearson's Q1 trading

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson said strong demand for online learning courses had helped the group to post a 5% rise in underlying revenue growth in the first three months of the year.

The British company, repositioning itself as a consumer-facing group offering training and skills for life beyond its core schools and colleges remit, said it continued to expect to deliver revenue and profit growth in 2021. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)