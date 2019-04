LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson reported a 2 percent rise in first-quarter underlying revenue on Friday, putting it on track to stabilise its top-line this year after more than five years of declines.

“We are off to a strong start to the year, having laid good foundations in 2018,” Chief Executive John Fallon said. “We expect our sales to stabilise this year and to increase our underlying profit further.”