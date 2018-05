LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British education publishing company Pearson reported a 1 percent rise in underlying revenue for its first quarter on Friday and said it was on course to meet its expectations for the year.

Chief Executive John Fallon said the company had made a good start to 2018, performing in line with its expectations, and it expected to grow underlying profit in 2018. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)