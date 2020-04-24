Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2020 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pearson Q1 revenue falls 5% after COVID-19 closes schools, exam centres

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British education group Pearson said its first-quarter revenue declined 5% driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the closure of schools and assessment centres, and said it could see a bigger hit if social distancing measures are prolonged globally.

The company, however, said on Friday it had seen a significant rise in the use of its digital products and services, and rapidly growing interest in its global online learning business.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below