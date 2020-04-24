Pearson Q1 revenue falls 5% after COVID-19 closes schools, exam centres

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British education group Pearson said its first-quarter revenue declined 5% driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the closure of schools and assessment centres, and said it could see a bigger hit if social distancing measures are prolonged globally.

The company, however, said on Friday it had seen a significant rise in the use of its digital products and services, and rapidly growing interest in its global online learning business.