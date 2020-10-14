Pearson says demand for online learning softens impact of COVID

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British education group Pearson said it was on course to hit market expectations after demand for online learning helped soften the impact from cancelled tests and closed schools due to COVID-19.

The company, which has appointed former Disney executive Andy Bird as its new CEO, said group sales fell by 14% over nine months due to school closures, campus shop closures and the cancellation of exams. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)