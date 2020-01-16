Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 16, 2020 / 7:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pearson says full-year revenue flat, sees profit of around 590 mln stg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson said it met guidance with flat revenue in 2019 and operating profit of around 590 million pounds ($769 million), as weaker sales in US Higher Education Courseware offset a better performance elsewhere.

The company, which announced the departure of chief executive John Fallon and the sale of its remaining 25% stake in consumer publishing group Penguin Random House last month, also said its finance chief Coram Williams was leaving and would be replaced by his deputy Sally Johnson.

$1 = 0.7670 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

