Pearson says full-year revenue flat, sees profit of around 590 mln stg

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson said it met guidance with flat revenue in 2019 and operating profit of around 590 million pounds ($769 million), as weaker sales in US Higher Education Courseware offset a better performance elsewhere.

The company, which announced the departure of chief executive John Fallon and the sale of its remaining 25% stake in consumer publishing group Penguin Random House last month, also said its finance chief Coram Williams was leaving and would be replaced by his deputy Sally Johnson.