October 17, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pearson says on track for return to profit growth

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British education publishing company Pearson said it was on track to return to profit growth in 2018 and expected a boost to earnings per share from a one-off tax benefit.

Pearson, rebuilding as a digital learning company after major pressures in its U.S. higher education courseware business, reported a slowdown in underlying revenue however, with the nine-month figure flat compared with a 2 percent rise in the first half of the year.

As a result of a one-off tax benefit and resulting lower finance charges it now expects 2018 adjusted EPS to be in the range of 68 pence to 72 pence, compared with a previous forecast of up to 53 pence.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

