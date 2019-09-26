Pearson warns on profit on weak U.S. trading

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson warned on Thursday its full year profit would be at the bottom of its guided range, blaming weaker than expected trading in its U.S. higher education courseware business in the key selling season.

Pearson had previously guided to a full year adjusted operating profit of 590 million pounds to 640 million pounds.

For the first nine months of the year, the group expects underlying revenue to be broadly flat with core markets up 5%, growth markets up 3% and North America down 3%. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)