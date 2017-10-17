FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Troubled education group Pearson nudges profit target higher​

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British education group Pearson said it expected its full-year operating profit to come in at the top half of its forecast range, in the first positive news on trading for some time.

Pearson, which has been hit in recent years by the sudden shift to digital from paper textbooks, said it now expected 2017 adjusted operation profit to come in between 576 million pounds ($763.14 million) and 606 million pounds. The previous range was set at 546 million pounds to 606 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

