in 18 hours
Pearson cuts interim payout by 72 percent
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Business
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
U.S.
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
Reuters Focus
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 4, 2017 / 6:20 AM / in 18 hours

Pearson cuts interim payout by 72 percent

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British education group Pearson slashed its interim dividend by 72 percent to 5 pence on Friday as it started a restructuring programme to tackle the pressures facing its business.

The company, which agreed to sell its stake in Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann last month, said its outlook for the year was unchanged after it reported a 1 percent rise in underlying sales in the first half to 2.05 billion pounds ($2.69 billion). ($1 = 0.7611 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

