Britain's Pearson expects to return to growth after H1 boost

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British education publishing company Pearson said it was on track to return to underlying profit growth this year after online courses and demand in the United States helped it report better-than-expected first-half results.

Pearson, which relies on its second-half of the year to deliver the vast bulk of its earnings, said it had delivered first-half adjusted operating profit of 107 million pounds ($140 million), ahead of a company-compiled consensus of 85 million pounds.