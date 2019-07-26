Pearson sticks to revenue forecast after strong start, ups EPS guidance

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Pearson, the world’s biggest education company, said on Friday it had traded well in the first half of 2019 and would stick to its revenue guidance, as its strategy to shift away from textbooks towards digital begins to pay off.

Pearson posted underlying growth in all divisions, helped by good enrolment growth in its Online Program Management. It reiterated that it was on track to stabilise revenue this year and return the company to top-line growth from 2020.

The British education firm upgraded its adjusted earnings per share guidance to be between 57.5p and 63.0p, reflecting improvements in the finance charge and taxation at exchange rates at the end of 2018. Previously it had expected adjusted EPS of 55.5p to 61.0p (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)