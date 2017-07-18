Pegas shares hit record high after Czech fund R2G buyout bid

PRAGUE, July 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Pegas Nonwovens rose to a record high on Tuesday after Czech investment group R2G launched an offer to buy the Prague-listed artificial textile maker, although analysts said the bid might not be high enough.

R2G, which holds 8 percent of Pegas, said on Monday its investment vehicle R2G Rohan Czech was offering 1,010 crowns per share, an 8 percent premium over Friday's close and valuing the firm at 9.3 billion crowns ($411.23 million).

Pegas shares jumped 7.6 to 1,015 crowns by 0726 GMT, after hitting an all-time peak of 1,020 crowns in early trade.

R2G, a Czech family fund, is the second biggest shareholder after Wood Textiles Holding, part of the Wood & Co. investment group that owns about a quarter of Pegas shares.

Analysts said the offer might not be enough.

"The offered price represents 15.3 percent premium to our target price, hence we deem it attractive. However, we expect pressure from the biggest shareholder to raise the offer," Komercni Banka's analyst Miroslav Frayer wrote in a note.

A Pegas spokesman had no immediate comment on the offer. A Wood & Co. representative could not be reached for comment.

Pegas runs eight production lines making nonwoven fabrics for hygiene product in the Czech Republic. It has a factory in Egypt and plans to invest in a South African plant. It has customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

R2G, with funds of more than 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion), was started in 2016 by businessman Oldrich Slemr after he and his business partner sold CGS Holding tyre group to Sweden's Trelleborg for 31 billion crowns.

The group manages the family money of Eduard Kucera and Pavel Baudis, founders of Czech security software group Avast.

It said on Monday it was a long-term investor in Pegas and believed Pegas should accumulate cash to enable it to undertake acquisitions in its sector.