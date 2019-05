(Corrects title and name of an official)

May 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s electronics company Pegatron Corp plans to invest $300 million in an Indonesian factory to produce smart home devices, an Indonesian government official said on Tuesday.

Production would start “either at the end of May or early June”, Mook Sooi Wah, general manager of Batam’s Batamindo Industrial Park, said. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)