Taiwan's Pegatron to build Tesla parts plant in Texas - report

TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Pegatron has chosen a site in El Paso, Texas, to build a plant that will provide components for Tesla Inc, Taiwanese newspaper the Commercial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited the company as saying that details of its overseas plant investments, including timing and location, were still in the planning stages.

Pegatron did not answer telephone calls seeking comment outside of business hours.

Pegatron is best known as a major supplier for Apple Inc . (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)