WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s Pekao said on Friday that its board has agreed to start bookbuilding for up to 1 billion zlotys ($280.65 million) worth of 10-year bonds in non-public issuance.

The bank said the bonds will be unsecured and will depend on market conditions. The issuance is planned for October. ($1 = 3.5631 zlotys) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)