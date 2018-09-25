Poland's Pekao CEO says 2018 profit to be spent on dividend - Parkiet

WARSAW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao, Poland’s second-biggest lender, plans to spend all of this year’s profit on dividend payout next year, the state-run bank’s Chief Executive Michal Krupinski told Parkiet daily in an interview published on Tuesday.

“We uphold, that next year we should pay out the whole profit in dividend. A high dividend is very important and we want to preserve it,” Parkiet quoted Krupinski as saying.

Pekao does not plan any takeovers in Poland after it walked away from a planned merger with smaller rival Alior Bank , he said, adding it may consider buying a digital bank abroad.

The former Merrill Lynch banker said Pekao is not interested in any assets owned by businessman Leszek Czarnecki, whose Getin Noble Bank and Idea Bank have reported significant impairments for the second quarter, with market capitalisation dropping since the start of the year by 64 percent and 84 percent respectively. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)