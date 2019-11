WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Polish state-un bank Pekao plans to pay out a dividend from its 2019 profit, Chief Executive Michal Krupinski said on Wednesday.

“We are a bank which should pay out hefty dividends,” Krupinski told a press conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Evans)