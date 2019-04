WARSAW, April 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Pekao expects annual savings of up to 100 million zloty ($26 million) from layoffs, Chief Executive Michal Krupinski said on Thursday.

Earlier this month the bank announced plans for 950 job cuts.

Krupinski said the costs of the announced layoffs would be booked in the second quarter, with savings coming through from 2020. ($1 = 3.7954 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, writing by Alan Charlish Editing by Keith Weir)