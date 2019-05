WARSAW, May 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Pekao does not expect any more significant, negative one-offs in 2019, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“I think that we will positively surprise quarter on quarter if we talk about results in segments which are key for us,” Michal Krupinski,” told reporters.

“I don’t expect any negative big one-offs.” ($1 = 3.8403 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, writing by Alan Charlish)