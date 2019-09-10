Market News
September 10, 2019

Fitness startup Peloton Interactive targets up to $1.33 bln in IPO

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc, the fitness startup known for on-demand workout programs on its exercise bikes, is planning to raise up to $1.33 billion in an initial public offering.

The company expects to offer 46 million shares, including the underwriters' option, priced between $26 and $29 per share, its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange showed. [bit.ly/2ktcmoR ]

The higher end of the indicative price range gives the company a market value of $8.23 billion, based on 283.7 million outstanding shares, including the underwriters’ option. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

