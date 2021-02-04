Peloton revenue jumps as pandemic spurs workouts at home

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled on Thursday, powered by strong demand for its exercise bikes and treadmills during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s total quarterly revenue rose 128% to $1.06 billion.

Net profit attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $63.6 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $55.4 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)