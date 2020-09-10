Company News
September 10, 2020 / 8:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Peloton revenue surges as pandemic boosts demand for fitness equipment

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc posted a 172% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, benefiting from a surge in subscribers and demand for its fitness products during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s net income attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $89.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $47.4 million, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped to $607.1 million from $223.3 million. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below