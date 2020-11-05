Peloton warns of supply constraints after meteoric demand

(Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O on Thursday warned of near-term supply constraints, as demand for its at-home fitness equipment has shot up due to gym closures during the pandemic.
Peloton shares, which have risen four-fold this year, were down 7% in extended trading, even though the company’s first-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates and it raised the annual revenue forecast.
The exercise bike maker’s Connected Fitness revenue jumped 274% to $601.4 million in the quarter while its subscriptions climbed 137% to $1.33 million.
The segment, Peloton’s primary revenue generator, includes interactive fitness equipment with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.
The company raised its 2021 revenue forecast and said revenue would be at least $3.9 billion, compared with its previous forecast range of $3.50 billion to $3.65 billion.
Peloton’s total quarterly revenue surged more than three-fold to $757.9 million. Net profit attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $69.3 million, or 20 cents per share.
Analysts on average had estimated the company to report a profit of 11 cents per share on a revenue of $734.2 million for the quarter.
Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.