Company News
November 13, 2019 / 9:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peloton exploring apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple Watch - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc is exploring apps for Amazon.com Inc’s Fire TV and Apple Inc’s Watch, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The treadmill and exercise bike-maker is also planning for a cheaper treadmill, rowing machine for the next year, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2rA6U6u)

Peloton is known for its on-demand workout program on exercise bikes which allow riders to join virtually with other participants.

The company’s shares fell 7.5% earlier this month after it forecast a loss for fiscal 2020 in its first earnings, following a disappointing market debut in September.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
