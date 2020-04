A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a patent infringement claim against Peloton Interactive Inc by a company created by a former development partner for the maker of stationary bikes.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said VR Optics, formed by the owners of Villency Design Group (“VDG”), could not enforce the patent because it had been anticipated by prior art.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R8q3q9