Westlaw News
June 17, 2019 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

4th Circuit boots law firm’s challenge to common-benefit fees in pelvic mesh MDLs

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed Kline & Specter’s challenge to a $366 million attorneys’ fee award in the seven combined multidistrict pelvic-mesh injury cases, saying the Philadelphia-based plaintiffs’ firm waived any right to contest the award back in 2012.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not consider the merits of K&S’s challenge to the Jan. 30 order, in which the federal judge in charge of the MDLs earmarked the first 5 percent of all recoveries to compensate attorneys whose work provided a “common benefit” to the plaintiffs’ case as a whole.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Imw12H

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below