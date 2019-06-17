4th Circuit boots law firm’s challenge to common-benefit fees in pelvic mesh MDLs

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed Kline & Specter’s challenge to a $366 million attorneys’ fee award in the seven combined multidistrict pelvic-mesh injury cases, saying the Philadelphia-based plaintiffs’ firm waived any right to contest the award back in 2012.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not consider the merits of K&S’s challenge to the Jan. 30 order, in which the federal judge in charge of the MDLs earmarked the first 5 percent of all recoveries to compensate attorneys whose work provided a “common benefit” to the plaintiffs’ case as a whole.

