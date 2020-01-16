7th Circuit upholds $20 mln verdict against Ethicon for woman's pelvic-mesh injuries  

A federal appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a verdict of $20 million in compensatory and punitive damages against Ethicon Inc and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson, in a pelvic-mesh injury case under the Indiana Product Liability Act.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the “broad-spectrum attack” that the companies’ attorneys at Williams & Connolly, O’Melveny & Myers and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer launched against plaintiff Barbara Kaiser’s win, including their argument that the trial judge erred in excluding evidence that her device had been cleared for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

