July 5 (Reuters) - Pemberton, the asset management group backed by Legal and General Group Plc, on Thursday appointed Antoine Josserand as Head of Business Development.

Josserand previously worked at Citigroup where he was Head of International Fund Distribution for EMEA.

Josserand will join Pemberton as a partner and will oversee business development and investor services functions. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)