UPDATE 1-Forced selling of Pemex bonds estimated at $7-10 bln - Citigroup

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Pemex bonds could be hit by $7-10 billion of forced selling after Moody’s cut the debt of the Mexican state oil firm to junk status, Citigroup has estimated.

Moody’s on Friday became the second ratings agency after Fitch Ratings to downgrade Pemex to junk, meaning the firm will now be forced out from the major global investment grade indexes. That will likely trigger sales by investors whose mandates require them to hold assets of investment quality.

“We expect a period of significant spread widening as passive forced selling of Pemex bonds persists (we have estimated $7-10 billion) until index rebalancing is done at month-end,” Citi said in a note following the downgrade.

Morgan Stanley estimated forced selling would be lower, at around $3 to $5 billion, on the assumption that some holders wanting to sell, such as pension funds, have already done so.

While lowering the rating of loss-making Pemex to “Ba2” from “Baa3”, Moody’s Investors Service also cut Mexico’s creditworthiness to “Baa1” from “A3”.

The move meant Pemex, which has more than $105 billion in financial debt, became the world’s largest “fallen angel,” the term for a borrower that descends from investment grade to junk.

Pemex has about $85 billion of bonds outstanding, including $62 billion in U.S. dollars that form part of the JPMorgan EMBI Global and Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond indexes, according to ING. The bank has previously estimated the amount of bonds at risk of forced selling from the latter at north of $10 billion.

