MEXICO CITY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that a worker was found dead at its Salamanca refinery in the central state of Guanajuato.

The worker was found on the railroad when employees were moving empty tank cars on Tuesday, Pemex said in a statement. Public prosecutors would investigate the death.

Salamanca is Pemex’s fifth-largest refinery and can process 220,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Stephen Coates)