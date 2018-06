MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex said on Monday that a fire at its Minatitlan refinery was under control and the plants were operating normally.

The state-run oil company said the fire at its facilities in the southern state of Veracruz had been put out by 7 a.m. There were no injuries, the company added.

Pemex said it would investigate the cause of the incident. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Ana Isabel Martinez; writing by Julia Love)